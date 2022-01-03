Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham: The pick of the stats

West Ham manager David Moyes has won all six of his away league matches against Crystal Palace, defeating a different coach on each occasion (Alan Smith, Iain Dowie, Tony Pulis, Sam Allardyce, Roy Hodgson and Patrick Vieira).

The Hammers have won five of their last eight away league matches against Palace (drawn two, lost one); they have only lost three times in 16 visits to Palace in the top flight (won eight, drawn five).

The Eagles lost a home league match on New Year’s Day for the first time in their history, with this their 14th such match.