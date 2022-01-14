Spurs defender Eric Dier has been ruled out of the north London derby with a minor muscular injury.

Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon are expected to remain out, while the club is investigating a possible new Covid case in their squad.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is suspended after he was sent off in the League Cup semi-final first leg at Liverpool on Thursday.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares will be assessed.

