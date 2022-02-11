Brentford v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

This is Brentford’s first home league game against Crystal Palace since a 2-1 win in September 1963; the Bees have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against the Eagles (W7 D2).

The reverse fixture between Brentford and Crystal Palace finished 0-0 – only once before have the Eagles had two goalless draws against an opponent in the same Premier League campaign, doing so against Manchester City in 1992-93.

Crystal Palace have won just two of their past 20 Premier League London derby matches (D9 L9), conceding at least three goals in all nine of their defeats in this run.