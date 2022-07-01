Can Jesus score the goals Arsenal need?

There are question marks over whether Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus can step up and be the 20-goal-a-season striker Arsenal need to fire them up the Premier League table.

That's the view of former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Kelly, who likened the Brazil forward to a man who has just left Emirates Stadium.

"If you look at the numbers, Jesus is actually very similar to Alexandre Lacazette," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "And he's been playing in one of the most creative teams in the world.

"Can he go to Arsenal and score 20 goals this season? They have desperate need for someone, but I don't think those goals are guaranteed."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards was more bullish on Jesus' potential move.

"It's a really interesting one," he said. "A chance for him to prove that he can be that player.

"He's a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and now, for the first time, he gets the chance to be the main man as he's always played second fiddle.

"I like this transfer, I really do."

