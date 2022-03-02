Southampton 3-1 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes to BBC Sport: "We probably didn't deserve it. We went behind to a worldie and we fought back.

"I thought we were probably the better team at those stages of the game. We gave away a terrible second goal and the third didn't matter. We didn't do well enough to get through.

"Congratulations to Southampton. I thought in the first half we had a lot of the ball but not the quality in the final third. We didn't take our half-chances.

"In the second half after we got the goal back it looked like if any team was going on to win, it was us."