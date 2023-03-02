Jim Goodwin is adamant he didn't "lose the dressing room" at Aberdeen, but admits the players' support wasn't showing on the pitch.

The 41-year-old was axed in late January after presiding over a slump that included the worst result in Aberdeen's history - the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel - and hammerings by Hearts and Hibs.

"A lot has been said about me losing the dressing room, but I don't believe that for one minute," said Goodwin at his unveiling as Dundee United manager.

“I had a number of senior players phoning the directors and chairman pleading my case in that last week.

"Albeit it didn’t show in the performances but I still believe the players were behind me. The majority of them definitely were."

Goodwin harbours "no anger" over his Aberdeen exit and revealed he has been in touch with chairman Dave Cormack to wish him well in his recovery from heart surgery.

"I have nothing but the utmost respect for the people of Aberdeen," he added. "I dropped the chairman a message last week and for what he has put into Aberdeen he deserves success.

"It was a great time in my short managerial career, one that i look back on with some fond memories but real disappointment that I wasn't able to bring success to the club."