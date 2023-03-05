Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton: Analysis

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez at the City Ground:

Brennan Johnson took the plaudits with two goals for Nottingham Forest against Everton, who missed the chance to move out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche said the display was "a great building block" in their survival bid going ahead twice courtesy of Demarai Gray's penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure's header.

The Merseysiders did show progress on the road, ensuring they avoided going a club-record 14 consecutive games without scoring more than one goal.

For Forest, they had top scorer Johnson to thank for extending their unbeaten league run at the City Ground to nine matches.

The draw means they have collected 20 of their 26 points in front of their own boisterous fans and that form at home could prove crucial in the run-in.