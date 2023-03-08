'United game is a chance for Livi to halt blip'

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller believes Wednesday's Scottish Premiership clash with struggling Dundee United is the perfect opportunity for Livingston to rediscover their form.

David Martindale's side have impressed this season, but three successive league defeats have seen the West Lothian outfit drop to seventh in the league.

"Wednesday night is a chance to halt this little blip and go back into the top six", Miller said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"They’ve had a good season and won’t want it to just flitter away and go out with a whimper.

"They’ve got a chance with their game in hand to beat the bottom team in the league - it’s a big game for both teams. Livi will want to start looking upwards again."