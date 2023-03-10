Marcus Rashford's lethal form in front of goal could be even better, argues former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen.

Rashford made it 18 goals in 24 games with a thumping finish against Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday and is the most in-form striker in Europe.

However, Meulensteen feels there is "still a lot more to come" from the England forward.

"I remember when I first met him, running into The Cliff training ground, full of energy and smiling from ear to ear," Meulensteen told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's still got that in him. You can see how happy he is within himself and the chances that are falling for him, he is taking them well."

But how can you improve a player whose most recent strike moved him sixth on United's all-time top European goalscorers list?

"He's moving from being a player who scores goals to becoming a goalscorer," said Meulensteen.

"Now he needs to turn his goals from one a game to scoring twos and threes, and suddenly that makes a big difference to the total over the season."

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman agreed, but admitted "it's hard to criticise him at the moment".

"I'd just love to see him attack the back post and get the tap-ins there," said Osman. "Then, can he score 25-plus next season and the season after that?"

Listen to full analysis on BBC Sounds