The Saints star aiming to ‘shock the world’ at the Qatar Finals.

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Scotland

With a film-star first name, a ticket to the World Cup finals and a smile like the Cheshire Cat, St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus admits the next month may well feel a bit like Alice In Wonderland.

“It’s pretty surreal, to be honest, to think that I’m 24 and going to a World Cup now. Probably two years ago, that would have been a bit out of reach. Football’s funny like that.

"We’re going to do our best, enjoy it, and you never know what can happen. We’re going there with the attitude that we can surprise the world, shock the world."

Fresh from helping St Mirren extend their unbeaten home streak to 8 matches with the weekend draw against Rangers, Baccus then hopped on a plane to join up with half a dozen other Premiership-based stars in Graham Arnold’s Socceroos squad.

“Credit to the Scottish League that we can come here, showcase ourselves, play European football and improve our game. Honestly, it’s such an honour to play for my country. A big thank-you to St Mirren, to the staff, to everyone here for giving me that chance to come from Australia and really showcase my ability and work hard on my talent."