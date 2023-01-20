A Leicester deal for Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez is some way off, according to Italian football journalist Lorenzo Bettoni.

Speaking on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Bettoni confirmed the Foxes are interested in the 24-year-old Argentina forward, but could face being priced out.

"They do not have an agreement with either Fiorentina or with the player," said Bettoni. "Fiorentina do not want to sell him in January so at the moment there is not even a price tag on him.

"It would take something really out of this world for them to sign him. The deal is not off but talks have been put on hold and currently there are no negotiations."

Gonzalez has scored twice in eight appearances this season for La Viola and has been capped 21 times by the world champions although he missed the World Cup through injury.

Bettoni contends that personal terms are yet to be agreed between club and player either, making a deal before the end of January more unlikely.

"The money for the player should not be a problem but he doesn't want a relegation clause in his potential new agreement," Bettoni said.

"That's why they have still not come to anything."

More Leicester chat on the When You're Smiling podcast over here