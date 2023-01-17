Striker Diego Costa could return to the Wolves squad after missing Saturday's Premier League victory over West Ham, but Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Boubacar Traore (groin) and Pedro Neto (ankle) are all out.

Midfielder Pablo Sarabia is set to have a medical on Tuesday before completing a £4.4m move to Molineux from Paris St-Germain, but the 30-year-old Spain international will not be signed in time to feature in the FA Cup third-round replay.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez is edging closer to fitness after a minor muscle injury but remains a doubt for the Wolves game, while fellow forward Roberto Firmino is still not fit.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's changes will probably see the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic freshen up midfield, while forward Fabio Carvalho may be brought in having not featured in the past five matches.

