Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards says it was a shame Saturday's Manchester derby was "spoiled" by a "ridiculous decision" in allowing Bruno Fernandes' goal to stand.

Fernandes scored the first in United's comeback win, despite the presence of Marcus Rashford in an offside position.

Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Two things. If Rashford is in an offside position, as a centre-back you take your position of where Rashford is going to go.

"If he then becomes offside, of course he is affecting the play. Not only the defender, look at Ederson’s position. He is watching the ball all the way thinking that Rashford is going to have a shot, then Fernandes comes through the back door and just smashes it in the net. It’s an absolutely ridiculous decision.

"Anyone who has played football at any level, if someone is running behind you it affects the position of where you are going to be. It affected his position by a person being offside, so I don’t understand how that can even be a question.

"The bigger picture is Manchester City weren’t good enough. United were excellent in the way they set up and the way they defended. But it’s annoying a game has been spoiled by a decision like that."

