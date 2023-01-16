Julen Lopetegui knows Wolves will entertain a determined Liverpool side at Molineux in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday.

The Wolves boss has swiftly put his stamp on his new team, with Saturday’s win over West Ham lifting them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

However, with Liverpool out of form in the league and looking less likely to qualify for the top four, Lopetegui believes the holders will see the FA Cup as an opportunity to salvage a successful season.

“They are one of the best teams in the world,” he said. “The quality of players, the coach, his history. I am sure they’re going to come here and look to do a big match.

“The FA Cup is going to be an important aim for them and we have to fight to overcome them.”

Lopetegui has moved to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, with Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina already signed and a deal reportedly imminent with Paris St-Germain's Pablo Sarabia.

However, the Wolves boss wasn't giving much away over potential new arrivals.

“We will see,” he said. “It’s true we have interest in some players, but when they are here and our players we can talk about them, and not before.