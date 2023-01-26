Callum Wilson says Newcastle "back ourselves" to reach the Carabao Cup final but they're not taking anything for granted in next week's second leg with Southampton.

The Magpies take a slender advantage back to St James' Park after their win on the south coast and Wilson knows how easily the tie could change.

"Southampton made it 1-1 on Tuesday and, if it wasn't for VAR, it would be level," he said on the Footballer's Football Podcast. "That's how quickly it can turn.

"It was a tough game against very tricky opposition. They will probably play differently being away from home and will know they only need one goal and are back in the tie.

"We'll back ourselves but it will be really tough."

He also paid tribute to Joelinton, who recovered from a glaring miss to score the game's only goal.

"We had three or four opportunities to be far ahead and that one was hard to miss," said Wilson. "He didn't shy away, though, and got into a goalscoring position again. I'm so happy for him."

What did Wilson think of Jacob Murphy's cheeky wave as Duje Caleta-Car was sent off?

And how did co-host Michail Antonio review the first leg?

