Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Rating: 8/10

Palace continued to do their business under the radar and boosted the midfield options for Patrick Vieira with the addition of Ahamada and Lokongo, which will hopefully prove to be valuable additions between now and the end of the season.

Box-to-box midfielder Ahamada has been on the radar for a while and joins on a permanent deal from Stuttgart. He fits with the recruitment policy adopted by the club under Vieira and should give Doucoure the help he needs in the middle of the park.

Lokongo was perhaps a surprise but the talented Arsenal youngster is another that has been on the Palace radar so the homework has been done. The loan deal until the end of the season should see him contribute and provide that extra dimension to the side and another valuable asset for Vieira to use.

Overall, it has been a pleasing window. No panic, with two very sensible additions that will prove to be very important for the second half of the season.

