Everton v Leicester - team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers makes seven changes following his side's injury-time loss to Newcastle last Sunday.

The back four are all replaced, while James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho are all in attack.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Mendy, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Iheanacho