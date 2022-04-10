Man City v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kyle Walker comes back into what is likely to be a back four, with Nathan Ake dropping out.

Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden both start, with Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan dropping to the bench.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.

Subs: Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia.