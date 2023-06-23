Aston Villa captain John McGinn has said the club is "home for me now" after signing a new four-year contract.

The midfielder believes Villa are capable of winning trophies and is committed to providing success for the fans.

"It was an easy decision. The manager told me a while ago that he was happy with me and wanted me to extend my stay, so I’m delighted to get it sorted," the 28-year-old told Villa TV., external

"This is home for me now for another four years, and I'm ready to be part of what should be an exciting journey.

"This season epitomised what everyone wants to achieve. We saw the ambition and potential that everyone has. It's exciting for the fans and exciting to be a player here. I feel like we are improving every day.

"If we perform the way we did in the second half of the season, there’s no reason we can’t compete for the trophies going forward. That’s what the club needs to aim for, we need to get success back.

"European football is a part of that but the club wants trophies. The fans crave it."