Arsenal "might have a bit of a saga on their hands" in their bid to sign Declan Rice, according to ESPN senior writer Mark Ogden.

West Ham rejected the Gunners' first bid for the England midfielder and Ogden believes the Gunners are in danger of entering a bidding war.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "We saw that with Chelsea in January with Mudryk, and this is the danger. Arsenal are one of those big clubs that people know they need to strengthen.

"Clubs like West Ham are never going to let them get their players easily for so many different reasons. For financial reasons, for pride reasons, for rivalry reasons. I worry that Arsenal might have a bit of a saga on their hands here.

"Quite rightly, they don’t want to pay over the odds. They want to make sure they get Declan Rice for a fee that is replicating his value. He’s a young player but they don’t want to pay over the odds.

"This could go on for a few weeks and while this does go on, West Ham will be waiting for a Manchester City to come in, a Manchester United to come in and maybe even a Chelsea.

"The longer it goes on, the better West Ham have got a chance of getting more money for him."

