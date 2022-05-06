Taking on Mark Lawrenson in this week's round of Premier League predictions in drummer and one half of Bob Vylan duo, Bobbie Vylan.

Vylan is an Arsenal fan having grown up in east London, choosing the north London club from an early age.

He told BBC Sport: "I remember watching Ian Wright when they played Aston Villa once - I must have been four or five. It felt like he beat their whole team down the right wing and scored.

"I saw that and I was just like: 'That's my team!'

"I grew up with some amazing Arsenal sides, but I only properly got into football when I was a bit older, just after we reached the Champions League final in 2006.

"I was always into sport, but not really team sports - I was more into boxing and athletics. Since then, though, football has been the main thing for me.

"I didn't even really start playing until I was about 19. I couldn't really tell you what changed - I just remember, one day, really caring what was going on with Arsenal and starting to palm things off to go and watch games. I play all the time now too."

