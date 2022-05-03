Villarreal v Liverpool: confirmed team news
Villarreal make two changes from the 11 that began the 2-0 loss at Anfield and both changes come up front with Gerard Moreno and Boulaye Dia replacing Arnaut Danjuma and Samuel Chukwueze.
Villarreal XI: Rulli, Estupinan, Torres, Albiol, Foyth, Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso, Moreno, Dia.
Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Mandi, Aurier, Iborra, Trigueros, Pedraza, Alcacer, Chukwueze, Pena, Gomez.
Liverpool also change two of their starting line-up from the first leg with Naby Keita replacing club captain Jordan Henderson in the midfield and Diogo Jota coming in for Luis Diaz up front.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Jota, Mane, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Diaz, Origi.