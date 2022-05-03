Simon Stone, BBC Sport

On a bit of a weird lap of appreciation after Monday's game at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be gesturing that he would be staying at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old took his Premier League goals tally to 18, putting him third in the Golden Boot standings.

He has a contract for next season and outgoing interim boss Ralf Rangnick thinks he can have a positive impact next term.

Rangnick said: "The way he played again tonight, not only because he scored but because he also won the penalty and helped defensively, why should he not be part of the squad and help the team?

"But this is a question you have to ask Erik [ten Hag] and also Cristiano."