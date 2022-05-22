Brentford v Leeds: Confirmed team news
Just the one change for home side Brentford who bring in Vitaly Janelt for Christian Norgaard, who is injured. Pontus Jansson starts against his former club and could Christian Eriksen be making his last appearance for the Bees?
Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Jensen, Janelt, Eriksen, Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa
Substitutes: Fernandez, Canos, Dasilva, Onyeka, Jeanvier, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Young-Coombes
One change for Leeds too as Mateusz Klich is replaced by youngster Sam Greenwood, who makes his first Premier League appearance. It seems Kalvin Phillips will be lining up on his own in midfield as the Whites go all out attack to try and hold onto their place in the Premier League.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Koch, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Gelhardt, Greenwood
Substitutes: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Klich, Shackleton, Gray