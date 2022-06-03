Norwich City have announced a "strategic football partnership" with Brazilian top-flight outfit Coritiba.

The Canaries say the arrangement will benefit "football, recruitment, performance, data, analysis and communication departments" at both clubs.

“When Brexit was on the horizon, we started a project to increase our knowledge in South America, as we felt the rules would open that market somewhat, said Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber.

“This exciting project has led us to an official partnership with Coritiba, which will be mutually beneficial for both clubs over the coming weeks, months and years."