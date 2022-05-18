Transfer news: Arsenal to target Jesus and Umtiti

Arsenal will prioritise signing a striker in the summer and have been linked with 25-year-old Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, as they aim to invest heavily in their squad even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Barcelona are hoping Mikel Arteta will reignite his interest in 28-year-old France defender Samuel Umtiti, who will be available in the summer. (Star), external

