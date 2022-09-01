Ramirez unlikely to join rivals Hearts - Aberdeen boss Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says he does not expect striker Christian Ramirez to join Hearts.

The 31-year-old American, who scored 16 goals last season, has only made one appearance as a substitute in the Premiership this term and did not make the squad for the midweek League Cup win at Annan Athletic.

H﻿earts have been credited with interest as they seek a replacement for the injured Liam Boyce but Goodwin would be reluctant to sanction such a move.

"I don’t think that’s a transfer that’s going to happen," he said. "I can’t see us loaning a player to one of our rivals.

"And, as of this moment in time, I’m not aware that Hearts have even made contact."