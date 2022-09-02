Frank Lampard says he is “happy” with Everton’s transfer business and that it is now “time to get our heads down and work”.

The Toffees added midfielders James Garner and Idrissa Gueye to their ranks on deadline day – taking their tally of summer signings to eight.

“Gueye is a player for the now - the club know him well,” said Lampard.

“He gives me a great option. I am really pleased with that one. Garner, a young player, lots of energy and quality and will improve with us and improve us. It’s a good example of us moving forward in a sensible direction, getting energy in there as well as quality. We have competition which is important for a long season.

“When I look at the squad I am happy. Now it’s time to get our heads down and work.”

Lampard says in his view a deal to take Anthony Gordon to Chelsea “never got close” and he is also not comfortable with frequent calls for Everton to sign another striker.

“People are drawn to the striker situation,” he added. “Dominic Calvert-Lewin feels like a new signing as well. When I and we as a club look at how can we improve the team, to isolate and just look at the striker wasn’t the way to look at it. It was how we can strengthen throughout. We have to look at the collective. We have Calvert-Lewin – an England striker – and Neal Maupay, who is proven in the Premier League.”

Lampard feels his side have deserved more than to be winless at this stage of the season as he prepares for his first home Merseyside derby on Saturday.

“I am excited to know we will have a home crowd behind us,” he said. “We have to perform with the same passion that they will turn up with.”