Noble will 'become the face of West Ham'
Mark Noble will "thrive" in his new role as West Ham's sporting director, believes David Blackmore from Blowing Bubbles fanzine, external
The former captain ended his playing career this summer after making 550 appearances for the Hammers.
Speaking to BBC Radio London, Blackmore said: "It's fantastic news for West Ham fans.
"It will be very interesting to see how he works with David Moyes because, right now, we could probably use someone like Noble in the dressing room - banging a few heads together and telling people what they need to be doing.
"He's such a natural leader and I think he will have such an impact on the club.
"As we go on and see him doing more and more work with the club, I think he'll become the face of West Ham at different events.
"It's a great nod to him and it sounds like something he'll thrive in."