B﻿BC Sport's Emma Sanders

I﻿t is the second game in a row Nottingham Forest have led at half-time, scored two goals and still lost the game.

I﻿t was another brutal reminder of the harsh realities of the Premier League, where mistakes are always punished.

F﻿orest had done well to score early and reduced Fulham to few chances in the first half.

H﻿owever, they fell apart after conceding the first goal and the game was won in those six minutes that followed.

S﻿teve Cooper admitted afterwards Forest need to address their response to conceding - and quickly.

While they continue to carry attacking threat, they simply cannot afford to drop points from winning positions so easily.