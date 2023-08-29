Arnold among names linked with Hibs - gossip

Australia manager Graham Arnold is in the frame for the Hibernian job as the Edinburgh club draw up a shortlist of candidates for their vacancy. (Sky Sports)

Neil Lennon would be interested in a return to Easter Road to replace Lee Johnson as Hibernian boss. (PLZ)

Former Easter Road player Stuart Lovell reckons Hibernian could make a move for Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown, who started his career with the club. (Sky Sports via Football Scotland)

Nick Montgomery is being considered for the Hibernian job after winning the Australian title with Central Coast Mariners. (Daily Record)

