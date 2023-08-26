Scotland 33-6 Georgia: What Townsend said

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend:

"A full 80 [minute performance] is a dream, a goal," he said, speaking to Amazon Prime. "That doesn't mean that you're going to be scoring points, and the opposition don't score any.

"They were very good in contact in the first half, and they stopped a lot of our attacks.

"Weirdly, that was a better preparation for us than scoring tries in the first half. We showed a lot more accuracy in the second half, but the work we did in the first half tired them out.

"Look, we didn't deal with their kicking game in the first half, so we've got to be better there. We saw a big effort from the bench, which has been the case right throughout this warm-up series, which is really pleasing.

"We know injuries are going to happen, but just now, the medics are confident that we're going to have a full squad of 33 to head out to France."

When asked about the challenge facing Scotland in their World Cup opener against South Africa on 10 September, Townsend added:

"South Africa could have won by another 10 or 20 points [against New Zealand]. They had a lot of domination in the first half where they didn't get points on the board, and then second half they were clearly the better team.

"That's one of the best performances I've seen from them over the last few years, and if they play like that against us, we'll have to bring our best ever game to beat them.

"That's the challenge we have. We have to take that head-on and give our best performance.

"We'll get better with more time together, but the South Africa game is our most important game, and we have to be fully loaded and playing our best rugby to beat them.

"It's going to be great. I can't wait."