Frankfurt display 'has to be the start' - Devlin

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin says the performance in defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt gives the team something to build on despite defeat.

Barry Robson's side went down 2-1 against their far richer opponents, but delivered a much-improved display and could have snatched a draw.

"Defensively I thought the boys were good," Devlin said.

"We knew they would have a lot of the ball so we knew it was going to be difficult from that side of it. But the boys were disciplined and the shape was good. But ultimately we lose the game 2-1 and it's frustrating - it's two set plays. The penalty can happen, but the corner can't happen at this level.

When asked about the criticism the players have received for the slow start to the season, Devlin said: "It's been rightfully so. We've not been very good in a lot of the games. The criticism that comes with it is down to us, it's our problem to deal with.

"It shows a lot of character coming to a place like this, the atmosphere was tremendous, from the first to the last it was unbelievable. And the Aberdeen fans played their part, they stuck with us the whole way.

"If we can build on aspects of the performance going forward we'll be ok.

"We had a couple of half chances towards the end. But we knew the chances we did have we probably had to take.

"We managed to make one count in the first half but we didn't test the goalkeeper enough towards the end. We knew it was going to be difficult. They're a top side. We'll look to build on the defensive side and go again Sunday.

"The manager said this has to be the start. We don't have a lot of time to think about it. We've got another difficult game come Sunday [against Ross County], then we go again next midweek and Saturday. You don't have time to dwell on performances good or bad.

"It's something we need to get used to quickly. It's going to be the case for the next three or four months. There's no hiding away from it. We have to be better coming off these European games."