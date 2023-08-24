BBC Sport Scotland's Andy Burke

The shock retirement of Stuart Hogg opened the door for Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith to secure a place in Scotland's final 33-man squad for next month's World Cup in France.

He will start against Georgia at Murrayfield on Saturday in the Scots' final warm-up match, and Smith, 23, has been speaking about the challenge of filling the 15 jersey that Hogg made his own for a decade.

"With a guy like Hoggy, there's massive shoes to fill," Smith said. "He started 99 games for Scotland and was one of the best players every time he played.

"It's obviously not easy [to replace him] but I'm trying to be my own sort of player. My game might vary from what Hoggy could do but I can help the team.

"It does come with a bit of pressure but I try not to think about that too much."