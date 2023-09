Everton goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin speaking to Sky Sports: "You can see the emotion at the end with the lads and the fans. It's been a tough start to the season. It's been frustrating, personally, to not be involved as much as I would have liked.

"Football is a funny old game. When I came off against Aston Villa, my own fans booed me off. Today, they cheered me.

"I'll relish this and take the rest with a pinch of salt."