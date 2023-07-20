Liverpool 'had problems and overcame them' in pre-season victory

Jurgen Klopp says he saw "positive signs" in Liverpool's 4-2 victory over German side Karlsruher SC on Wednesday as his side opened up their pre-season campaign.

A late Diogo Jota double gave the Reds the win after first half goals for Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Klopp mixed youth with experience in his line-ups with youngsters Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark and James McConnell featuring alongside new signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

"I liked Dom [Szoboszlai] a lot, especially when he was half-left, looked really good, Bobby [Clark] did really well, Conor Bradley was super, so that's all positive signs," the German told Liverpool's official website, external.

"Let's keep going, let's keep going. This is not a season-defining game – we know that – but we came through and, as far as I know, nobody has any issues.

"You could see in the second half what Cody ]Gakpo], Diogo [Jota], Macca [Mac Allsiter], with the kids right and left what they can do there.

"James [McConnell] on six together with Kosti [Kostas Tsimikas], honestly, it's a pure joy, the boy never played that position before in his life.

"We need to have problems in a pre-season – we had them, we overcame them today. Good."