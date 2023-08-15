Ben Meakin, BladesPod, external

Against Crystal Palace, Paul Heckingbottom was left with little choice but to field a starting line-up weaker than anything we saw last season - but help is on the way. On the eve of the game, United announced the signing of Gustavo Hamer from Coventry City, ostensibly as the replacement for the departed Sander Berge.

The Blades have signed themselves a talent. Hamer was sensational in last season's Championship, recording more assists per 90 minutes than almost any other midfielder in the league, as well as putting up elite numbers for shots, goals and progressive passes (source: FBref.com, external)

All signs point to him being the player to help offset the massive drop in creativity we've suffered after Iliman Ndiaye’s sale.

Hamer also looks to be far from a mercurial flair player who doesn't get stuck in. He ranked in the 80th percentile or higher for blocks and tackles compared with other Championship midfielders last season, according to FBref.com.

Best of all, unlike the majority of our other summer signings, Hamer is actually fit to play having had a full pre-season with Coventry. There's no reason not to parachute him straight into the team.

I was critical last week about United selling Berge to leave the squad desperately short of quality. I stand by a lot of that criticism - witness the XI we had to put out in our opening game - but Hamer has a chance of being an upgrade on Berge for about the same money.

Ultimately, if you boil it down to trading away Berge's expiring contract for four years of Hamer, I'd make that deal.