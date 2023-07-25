We asked your thoughts after Hearts learned their potential opponents in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Here's what you had to say:

Colin: It looks a tricky tie. Rosenborg (I expect them to get through) will be fit given their season is underway. Probably best chance for Hearts is to keep it tight in the away fixture and hope that they can use Tynecastle atmosphere to boost their chances in the home leg.

There will be a lot of pressure on Shankland and Boyce to come up with the goods.

Ian: Rosenborg it is and that's us out. Not inspired by the coaching set up nor the signings so far. No doubt some Hearts fans will be more optimistic than me but they're fooling themselves again.