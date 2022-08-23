Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves suffered their second defeat of the season at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur - but it could have been so different.

Wolves dominated large parts of the first half and managed to get into some really dangerous positions, but rarely threatened Hugo Lloris’ goal. It was a similar story in the opening two fixtures and is a continuing pattern for Bruno Lage’s goal-shy side.

It’s the final action that is killing Wolves - for all the wonderful passages of play and link up, the team look reluctant to take a chance and to pull the trigger.

It’s an encouraging sign, though, and Wolves look a far better side compared with the closing stages of last season. I do feel that once the first league win comes, the team will start to relax and play with more confidence. If the club manage to bring in another striker then that should go some way towards easing the goal woes.

To be able to dominate a Champions League side for a big part of the game is positive, so I am hoping the team can build on this and get their first league victory of the season against Newcastle United on Saturday.