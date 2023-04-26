Chelsea will hold talks with Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter Milan, and ask the striker if he wants to revive his Blues career under prospective new manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are ready to move for Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, this summer. (Football Insider), external

The Blues are also interested in signing Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, from Inter Milan and could use Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of the deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Mason Mount has one year left on his contract and is yet to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle are all interested in the 24-year-old. (Mail Sport), external

Reece James' injury record could prevent Real Madrid from following up their interest in signing the right-back. (AS - in Spanish), external

Finally, Frank Lampard is open to speaking to Pochettino about the Blues squad to help the transition to the Argentine's expected arrival be as smooth as possible. (Evening Standard), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column