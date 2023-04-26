Manchester City have won all six of their Premier League home games against Arsenal under Pep Guardiola by an aggregate score of 17-3. They last lost at home to the Gunners in January 2015 (2-0).

Arsenal have scored just three goals in their past 10 Premier League games against City, failing to score on seven occasions.

City have beaten the Gunners twice already this season - 3-1 in the Premier League and 1-0 in the FA Cup. Only Liverpool have beaten Arsenal three times in the same season before (1994-95, 1996-97 and 2021-22).