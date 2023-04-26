Manchester City v Arsenal: Pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City have won all six of their Premier League home games against Arsenal under Pep Guardiola by an aggregate score of 17-3. They last lost at home to the Gunners in January 2015 (2-0).
Arsenal have scored just three goals in their past 10 Premier League games against City, failing to score on seven occasions.
City have beaten the Gunners twice already this season - 3-1 in the Premier League and 1-0 in the FA Cup. Only Liverpool have beaten Arsenal three times in the same season before (1994-95, 1996-97 and 2021-22).
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has lost all six of his Premier League games against Manchester City. They're the only side the Spaniard has managed against and not beaten in the competition.