Ligue 1 side Marseille will move to sign out-of-contract Crystal Palace playmaker Wilfried Zaha if they qualify for the Champions League. (Foot Mercato - in French, external)

West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, Bayer Leverkusen's French forward Moussa Diaby, 23, and Crystal Palace pair Wilfried Zaha, 30, of the Ivory Coast and England's Marc Guehi, 22, are some of the names on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's six-man summer wish-list. (Mail, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's gossip column