Why Rangers visit Hibs a third time

One of Rangers' pairings in the post-split fixtures has been reversed in order to ensure every Premiership club has 19 home and away fixtures.

Michael's Beale side head to Hibernian's Easter Road for the third time this season on 21 May.

Five pairings were switched in total, with Aberdeen visiting Celtic for a third time and the Dons welcoming St Mirren for a third Pittodrie meeting.

In the bottom six, Dundee United make their third trip to Motherwell and Kilmarnock will play St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.