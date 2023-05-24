Game of the night: Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock

Dundee United have been drinking in the Last Chance saloon for a while - and now it's last orders...

Three successive wins dragged them off the bottom in April, but three defeats on the spin since has brought them crashing back into last place.

A fourth successive loss may very well mean relegation. A win could lift them up to 10th.

Kilmarnock know a victory would at least end any worries about an automatic return to the Championship. Defeat could mean swapping places with the hosts.

With so much on the line, it promises to be a nerve-fraying evening.

The good news for those of a tangerine persuasion is that United have won six of their last seven top-flight home games against Kilmarnock. But hang on, Killie were celebrating a Scottish Cup success on their last visit back in February.

United's current home form is patchy at best, thanks largely to a bad habit of slipshod defending. There have been five defeats from eight league matches at Tannadice in 2023, including a damaging reverse against Ross County - the third party in this scrap for survival, who host St Johnstone at the same time.

Kilmarnock's away record in the Premiership is simply abysmal, with one solitary success all season and a measly eight goals scored.

If we get a home win at Tannadice and a draw in Dingwall, then all three sides go into the final weekend level on points...