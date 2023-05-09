Duk makes Premiership team of the year

Aberdeen forward Duk has been named in PFA Scotland's Premiership team of the year after a standout debut season at Pittodrie.

The 23-year-old Cape Verde international has 16 league goals - and 18 overall - so far as well as showing a penchant for a spectacular finish.

His impact has now been recognised by his peers in the vote which sees Duk as one of just two players outwith the Old Firm to make the XI.

He is also in the running for goal of the season - thanks to his acrobatic effort against Ross County in September - and will hope to be among the player of the year nominees when they are announced on Wednesday.

Team in full: Joe Hart (Celtic), James Tavernier (Rangers), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Carl Starfelt (Celtic), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Reo Hatate (Celtic), Malik Tillman (Rangers), Duk (Aberdeen), Kevin van Veen (Motherwell), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).