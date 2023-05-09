'Robson right to grumble amid frightening lack of VAR consistency'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

“Where was VAR, was it in the building today?”

A frustrated Barry Robson quizzed the assembled press group deep in the bowels of Ibrox after his side’s narrow 1-0 defeat in Govan with the same question on the lips of the vast majority of Scottish football.

Two incidents stood out from this game that, once again, shine a light on to the implementation of VAR in Scotland. First up, Todd Cantwell’s unprovoked, two-handed shove on Liam Scales was only deemed by John Beaton to merit a yellow card.

Some may review that as being “sensible” refereeing but we’ve seen plenty of similar incidents result in a red – Aberdeen, of course, suffering later with Cantwell scoring the winner.

The second incident, though, is the biggest talking point. An expertly-placed ball up the park from Ylber Ramadani saw Duk outpace and outmuscle Connor Goldson to gain possession and get his body in front of the Rangers centre-back just outside the Rangers box. Goldson clearly initiates contact with Duk and this rugby tackle-esque move continues into the box where both men then fall.

Beaton and his nearside linesman both have a clear view of the challenge. How neither of them called a foul is bewildering. Even more baffling is the fact the VAR didn’t intervene.

It’s all the more bewildering when this followed swiftly from the decision at Tynecastle from the VAR to insist on Alex Cochrane’s foul on Daizen Maeda being reviewed, with Nick Walsh then amending his decision to book Cochrane and, instead, send him off.

Robson is right to voice his frustrations. Week after week, game after game, it’s becoming less and less clear when the VAR is choosing to intervene in matters.

Was the decision to book Cochrane at Tynecastle a “clear and obvious error”? Based on the discourse that has followed, it wasn’t. Was the decision not to award Aberdeen a penalty at Ibrox a “clear and obvious error”? Similarly, the discourse would indicate that it was. So why is VAR getting involved in one incident and not the other? The lack of consistency is frightening.

Truth be told, Aberdeen could and should have been two goals up at half-time at Ibrox - Duk passed up two glorious opportunities - and the discussion around VAR becomes sidelined.

With Hearts losing to Celtic, this defeat at Ibrox was one that Robson’s side could accept – the gap remains five points and we are now one game closer to the end of the season.

Matchday 35 looks like the most critical of them all – none of the four sides battling for Europe face either side of Glasgow and it feels like this Saturday could go a long way to sorting out who finishes where come 27 May.

Robson will be hoping his side can put on a show and take inspiration from the occasion as Hibs visit the Granite City in front of a likely sell-out Pittodrie as the Dons celebrate our Gothenburg Greats and the 40th anniversary of the win over Real Madrid in the Swedish rain.