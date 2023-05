Tottenham are considering David Raya a replacement for 36-year-old former France captain Hugo Lloris, who is set to leave at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Spurs' list of candidates for their sporting director role includes Brentford's Lee Dykes, Roma's Tiago Pinto and Tim Steidten, who held a similar role at Bayer Leverkusen under consideration. (Standard), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column