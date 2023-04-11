A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Crystal Palace scored their fifth on Sunday, many in the stunned Elland Road crowd had seen enough. Anger moved to disgust at a second-half display which saw the Whites go down without so much as a whimper.

But it had all been so different in the first half.

One-up and seemingly cruising to Premier League safety, Leeds were in total control. But the 'new manager bounce' Javi Gracia had enjoyed up until Sunday suddenly and violently crashed and burned.

And as records tumbled it seemed impossible to make sense of the way the Whites performance turned. Leeds' play this season has been characterised by an appetite - or lack of - for tackling - they were dribbled past the most number of times of any team in any Premier League game since records began.

But despite a lack of focus and energy, every shot on target in that second half was a goal, while in the first half Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone made a string of superb saves to deny Leeds. The scoreline actually could have been worse, but if you're looking for silver linings, it also could have been better.

Gracia must find answers to an extraordinary performance, and a way to pick his players off the canvas.