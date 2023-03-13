Livi promoting junior football 'a brilliant thing'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

No Livi game for me this weekend as it was the Scottish Cup's time to shine. I think it’s fair to say we’re still smarting from the out of character performance that led to Inverness dumping us out of the cup.

When there is no Livi game, the club do a brilliant thing and promote the local junior teams, external. I can’t think of too many other Premiership clubs that would encourage you to go elsewhere, but we do.

I think it’s a great thing for all football fans in West Lothian to take in some of the local junior games. It keeps football going at grassroots level, and a few extra fans at these games can give these clubs a wee boost.

I went to Livingston United, who lost 3-1 to Bathgate after taking an early lead. It was a decent contest for much of the game despite the freezing conditions and there was a few robust challenges. The highlight for me was the steak pie and Bovril deal for £2.50 – I’ll be back!