Beale on Raskin injury, McGregor future & McPherson controversy
- Published
Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland
Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Ibrox boss:
Nicolas Raskin will miss Saturday's game with a thigh problem, but is scheduled to be back in training next week and should be fit to face Celtic.
"Nothing has changed" regarding the players who will be out of contract in the summer.
Allan McGregor has made a "huge" contribution over his time at Rangers as he prepares to make his 500th appearance.
Discussions are ongoing about McGregor staying on or potentially taking up a coaching role. Nice line about him "playing a lot of golf" though.
Rangers' home performances need to be better and United is a good opportunity.
Beale maintains he hasn’t seen the alleged headbutt from Craig McPherson in the women’s Old Firm derby. But he says it’s "out of character" for him and discussions are continuing between the club and Scottish FA.